Covid-19: Active Infections In TN Fall Below 500-mark

Active Covid-19 infections in Tamil Nadu fell below 500 on Thursday, there were 475. There were 41 new cases, including a Singapore returnee. They took the total to 34,52,575 so far. The death toll remained at 38,025 with no fatalities today, said the Department of Health.

Recoveries rose to 34,14,075 with 71 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, said a bulletin.

Of the 41, 19 were men, 22 women.

Among the districts, Chennai recorded 13 cases and in the rest they were below 10. The State capital city of Chennai led in overall infections with 7,50,968.

Seven districts -- Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Tiruvarur and Villupuram -- did not see active infections.

A total of 32,003 samples were examined in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, the number of those examined was 6,53,89,956, the bulletin said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)