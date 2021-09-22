Covid-19: Active infections in TN near 17,000; state adds 1,647 new cases

Chennai, Sep 21 (PTI): Tamil Nadu has added 1,647 new Covid-19 infections, including a returnee from Andhra Pradesh, pushing the overall caseload to 26,48,688 till date, while 19 people succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 35,379, the Health department said on Tuesday.

Recoveries were lesser than new infections with 1,619 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,96,316 leaving 16,993 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,50,159 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined till date to 4,56,04,563.

As many as four districts comprised the majority of new infections with Coimbatore leading with 218 cases, followed by Chennai (198), Erode (112), Chengalpet (109) while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

Five districts reported new cases below double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 26 districts.

Among the 19 fatalities, 16 succumbed in government healthcare facilities while three died in private facilities. Two of the deceased were without comorbidity or pre-existing illness, the bulletin said. PTI VIJ SS SS

