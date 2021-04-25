COVID-19: Adar Poonawalla Assures Maximum Support To Maharashtra In Scaling Up Vaccination

Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla has assured "maximum support" to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of ramping up COVID-19 vaccinations in Maharashtra, the CMO said on Saturday. Poonwalla’s SII based in Pune manufactures Covishield, one of the three anti-coronavirus vaccines being administered in India.

"CM Uddhav Thackeray has been assured of maximum support by Mr Adar Poonawalla and the Serum Institute of India to ensure maximum vaccination at the earliest in the State of Maharashtra," the CMO tweeted. "We are proud to have a world-class institution like Serum Institute of India in our state and we look forward to a strategic partnership for the safety of our citizens from COVID-19," it added.

The state has been consistently reporting over 60,000 daily Coronavirus infections as India grapples with the rapid second wave of the virus. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in the country with nearly seven lakh active cases. On Saturday, 67,160 new cases were reported here in just 24 hours - a marginal increase from the 66,836 detected on Friday.

Rapid vaccination is recommended by experts to prevent a third wave in the country. The Centre has asked states to scale up the vaccination drive as it opened vaccinations to all adults in the third phase of the drive starting May 1. However, several states, including Maharashtra, have been facing an acute shortage of vaccines. Earlier this month, several vaccination centres in Maharashtra had to be closed after they ran out of vaccines.

Maharashtra sends SOS for COVID vaccines

Maharashtra's demand for additional vaccines had triggered a rough exchange between the Centre and the state government. The "lackadaisical attitude" of the Maharashtra government had singularly slowed down the entire country's efforts to fight the pandemic, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said in a statement.

Serum Institute has announced it will sell vaccines at Rs 400 per dose to state governments and Rs 600 to private hospitals from May 1. Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will cost Rs 600 per dose to states and Rs 1,200 to private hospitals. Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which will be available by May end of this year, will be sold at Rs 700 per dose.