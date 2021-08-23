COVID-19 Affected Livelihood Support Scheme Launched In Manipur, Citizens To Get Rs 5,000

In its bid to support those affected most by the coronavirus, the Manipur government launched the COVID-19 Affected Livelihood Support Scheme in the state. The project, which was launched by State Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Imphal, aims to provide monetary help of Rs 5,000 each to those whose life has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in Manipur. The Chief Minister announced at the ceremony that applications for the plan were invited through a comprehensive survey at the district level and that a total of 22,336 applications had been received so far. The Chief Minister also took to Twitter to post about the launch and thanked the Prime Minister for guidance.

Glad to have launched the CM Covid-19 Affected Livelihood Support Scheme. With Hon’ PM @narendramodi Ji’s guidance, the scheme was conceptualised to provide an assistance of Rs 5000 to each economically weaker household whose livelihood has been adversely affected by the pandemic pic.twitter.com/ZK3CkMZtQw — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 22, 2021

Manipur CM launched CM COVID-19 Affected Livelihood Support Scheme yesterday

Only 7,943 of the 22,336 applications received were confirmed. The first instalment of Rs 2,500 will be handed to 6,276 applicants, totalling around Rs 1.56 crores. He stated that the second phase would be made available in September of this year. The CM further informed that some 6,000 applications had been identified for the Start-Up Scheme, which had been put on hold because of the COVID-19 virus for a period of time. Interviews were being conducted for this purpose. He also added that the loan amount under the scheme would be disbursed as soon as possible. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, he also stated that Meeyamgi Numit and Hill Leaders' Day would be reestablished soon.

Manipur | Chief Minister’s COVID-19 Affected Livelihood Support Scheme was launched to provide assistance to those who had been severely affected by COVID-19 pandemic in the State.



The scheme was launched by Chief Minister N Biren Singh in a function held at Imphal yesterday pic.twitter.com/7764Idd0vr — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

COVID-19 and State night curfew status in Manipur

The State government in Manipur has extended the night curfew period till September 6. The night curfew is in place from 6 pm to 5 am. Certain restrictions have been lifted. This order was issued on Saturday night. Social gatherings and feasts in the state are still prohibited. The State’s micro containment zones are being monitored by the police and health department teams, along with help from local bodies. All employees and staff of offices from certain industries have been allowed to function normally now. The airport is also to be run normally. As per reports, Manipur registered 275 new COVID-19 cases and the state currently has 6,270 active COVID-19 cases.

#IndiaFightsCorona

COVID-19 UPDATE :

Daily positivity rate (1.94%) less than 3% for last 28 days



50.75 cr Total Tests conducted so far@PIB_India@MIB_India@COVIDNewsByMIB@MoHFW_INDIA



More :https://t.co/BwRRJvCiHj — PIB in Manipur (@PIBImphal) August 23, 2021

(IMAGE: ANI - TWITTER)