COVID-19: After Launch Of DRDO's 2DG-drug; Top Expert Explains Dosage, Usage, Price

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan released the first batch of anti-COVID-19 drug '2-DG' on Monday. Approximately 10,000 doses of the 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2DG) medicine will be made available by the DRDO this week to be administered across India. The drug has been developed in collaboration between DRDO and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) in Hyderabad. Republic Media Network spoke exclusively with Dr Praveen Chandra, Senior Cardiologist Medanta-- who treated ICU patients with DRDO's new 2-DG DRUG during the trials that helped patients recover.

How 2-DG DRUG will be helpful in the treatment of the COVID patient?

Dr Chandra explained, "As we have been witnessing for the last few weeks that the whole country is affected by this serious COVID-19 crisis. Many patients are admitted to the ICU and not responding to conventional medications. So, for such patients, we do not have many options and now on some of the patients, we have started the treatment with this 2DG drug with the help of DRDO. DRDO provided us with the drug on a compassionate basis for emergency use on the patients. Many patients have shown improvement at various stages. For some of the patients who required a high level of oxygen, their oxygen requirement went down. Those patients on ventilators also showed some improvement in the reduction of oxygen requirement. As of now, we are seeing a positive trend and maybe with more usage, we will learn more about the drug,"

Dr Praveen Chandra speaks about how 2G-Drug was helpful for ICU patients

"The patient who was administered this drug was not responding to any treatment. Nothing was working as he was already on a high dose of steroids and still the patient was not showing any improvement for the last 24 to 48 hours. So we decided to give him 2G drug-- as he received the drug immediately he started showing improvement. Within 24 hours, we were able to put him out of the ventilator and is now recovering in the ward," said Dr Chandra.

What does 2G-Drug look like and how it is used in treatment?

As Dr Praveen Chandra shows the packaging of the 2-DG drug and says "It is not very fancy but is a simple drug. It comes in small glucose like sachet and comes in powder form. So the half quantity of the packet is mixed with 100 ml of water and consumed by the patient in the morning and evening. This is the smple dosing schdeule. It is very easy to give it to the patient and I am sure it won't be much expensive".

How many total doses are required for a patient undergoing treatment?

"According to the study, in the current scenario, the doses should be given for 5 to 7 days-- 1 sachet divided into half for morning and evening doses. Generally, patients start responding between these days," said Dr Praveen.

10,000 doses released by the government, How many you'll receive?

Dr Praveen stated, "We are about to receive 1000 to 1500 sachets of 2-DG drug doses and then we will be able to treat approximately 250 to 300 patients".

Can these drugs be consumed by the patients in Home Isolation or only under supervision?

Dr Chandra said, "At present, this drug is under emergency use only and not released commercially in the market. So it'll be only administered under supervision to the patients admitted in the hospitals. This drug is only recommended for patients who have moderate or severe disease. Patients with mild symptoms should not take these. Home isolated patients should not run after this drug".

"Hopefully, this 2-DG drug will be a breakthrough and I am glad this is 'Made in India' medicine and we are using it on Indian patients and if it works it will be a wonderful discovery for mankind, added Dr Praveen.

