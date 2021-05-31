COVID-19 Aid From Ukraine Carrying 184 Oxygen Concentrators Arrives In India

As India reels back from the COVID-19 crisis, several foreign countries have extended support to the nation in its battle against the virus. Meanwhile, India received COVID essential- 184 oxygen concentrators from Ukraine in the early hours of Monday. External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi thanked the foreign country for the necessary help.

Thank Ukraine for first shipment of 184 oxygen concentrators that arrived early this morning. pic.twitter.com/KhtfdMHK1x — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 31, 2021

For the past several days, India is reporting the lowest single-day tally after recording the highest number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic. On Sunday, the country registered 1,65,553 COVID-19 fresh infections which were the lowest in 46 days. Countries including the US, UK, France, Canada, Germany and several others have announced their plans to assist India amid a grim situation. Due to an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases and a shortage of medical equipment, foreign countries have stood in solidarity with India and supplied oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders; oxygen generation plants, ventilators, and Remdesivir vials. Apart from these essentials, the US had announced to lift the embargo on essential raw materials export to India required to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines.

Assistance from across the world

On April 30th, two special flights with essential supplies from the US had landed in Delhi with over 400 oxygen cylinders, other hospital equipment and vital medical supplies consisted of ventilators, oxygen cylinders and seven lakh rapid testing kits among others. The UK assisted India with hundreds of oxygen concentrators and ventilators. The UK recently announced to supply additional 200 ventilators, 495 oxygen concentrators and 3 oxygen generation units to India. France has pledged to assist India with 28 tonnes of medical supplies, including eight large oxygen generation plants, liquid oxygen containers, ventilators, etc. At the beginning of May, France had deployed the largest consignment of medical supplies to the country. On May 9, Ambassador of Israel to India Dr Ron Malka spoke exclusively to Republic TV where he detailed the medical assistance that was being sent by Israel to India. On May 10, the second consignment of COVID-19 essentials and medical equipment had arrived in India from Israel and the third consignment was sent on May 16th with healthcare equipment. On May 28, Singapore had sent 256 oxygen cylinders for India to combat the COVID spread.

Apart from the above-mentioned data, several other countries have come forward to strengthen India's medical infrastructure against the second wave of the pandemic.