AII India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr. Randeep Guleria praised the country and praised fellow citizens for helping cross the 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination mark. Guleria said that the achievement was special as it was made possible with 'Made in India' vaccines. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the health expert said that the achievement was a ‘huge deal’ and it was only made possible through the willingness of people to work as a unit.

Dr Randeep Guleria told Republic TV, "I would like to congratulate every citizen of India and for a country like us with all 'Made in India' vaccines. When we started this drive, nobody speculated this to reach a billion mark. It's a big deal and the numbers aren't small in any way. A billion mark is a huge one. Earlier rumours about vaccines were there, but as soon as people saw that the vaccine is safe, people started taking it, and now we see a large number of people seeing it."

Dr. Guleria also said that the highly successful vaccination drive was a reply to many people who doubted the system at first. He said that the achievement was made possible in nine months' time by the unity of the people, which many had propagated against.

Dr. Randeep Guleria urges people to take the 2nd dose

The AIIMS Director went on to state that many people were now overdue to take the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. "Many people who took the first jab, are refraining from taking the second one claiming that COVID doesn't exist anymore. I request you all to take it. Very soon COVID would turn from a pandemic to endemic and then would become like the normal flu. All we need to do is get our second dose and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour,” he said. Earlier on Thursday, Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog also urged people to get fully vaccinated and not delay the second dose.

Further discussing the vaccination for children, Dr. Guleria said that the two COVID vaccines which had been approved for the pediatric population and inoculation would begin soon. "We have 2 vaccines approved for children. Vaccines for children would be out very soon. The first priority while vaccinating children would be to identify vulnerable groups in order to prevent deaths and hospitalization," he said.

India's Historic feat in COVID-19 vaccination

In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday morning. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal. In order to mark the celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reached Delhi Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The union minister launched a song and a film from Red Fort to mark the achievements. Much to the nation's encouragement, the World Health Organization (WHO) lauded India for reaching the milestone of administering over 100 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Image: ANI/ PTI