COVID-19: AIIMS Director Speaks To Arnab On Combating 2nd Wave; Backs Vaccination Approach

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Monday, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria weighed in on the second COVID-19 wave in India. Stressing that the situation was much worse than in 2020, he highlighted that the rapid positivity rate was causing a huge strain on healthcare infrastructure. Arguing that we need to visit the approach followed 6 months ago, he gave a list of suggestions to bring down the number of cases on an urgent basis.

For instance, he opined, "In those areas where we are seeing a huge surge in the number of cases, we really need to see that we make them into containment zones so that the cases and infection don't spread from that area to other areas. And we need to do aggressive testing, treating and isolation. And track everyone who is positive. Isolate them in a home or a COVID Care Center. Ramp up our facilities."

Explaining the reason for the current spike in daily cases, Dr. Guleria said, "When our situation was very good in January and February, everyone felt that COVID is over and the vaccine is here. But that is not true. The virus is still among us. Because we let our guard down, we did not have COVID appropriate behaviour. We started having parties which led to a huge surge in cases."

Reality check on vaccination

Earlier in the day, the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation recommended the Emergency Use Authorization of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. If the DCGI accepts this recommendation, it will become the 3rd approved COVID-19 vaccine in India after COVAXIN and COVISHIELD. Despite this, the AIIMS Director revealed that India will not have enough vaccines to inoculate its entire adult population in the near future.

Dr. Guleria stated, "If we are looking at the adult population in the country, we are looking at something like 97 crore people or a billion people. For two shots, we need two billion doses. Even if we get all the vaccines that are available globally, we will not have enough vaccines. No one in the world will be able to do that. Therefore, the vaccine strategy has to be a graded response."

While acknowledging that vaccine wastage must be minimized, he disapproved of the demand to relax the age cap for vaccination. At present, only persons above the age of 45 are eligible for inoculation. He argued, "If you were to open it up to everyone and say, someone from the age of 18 to 30 got it while someone who was 60 years old died because he did not get the vaccine, it would actually be unethical". According to him, the COVID-19 cases may peak soon if the people observe aggressive COVID appropriate behaviour.