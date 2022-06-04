COVID-19: AIIMS Professor Rules Out Any Major Concerns; 'increased Severity Unlikely'

As fresh coronavirus cases continue to be reported from several parts of the country, a medical expert has explained that the new infections being reported will not have any long term effects and said that a spike in COVID-related death toll is unlikely.

Dr Sanjay Rai, a professor at AIIMS' Centre for Community Medicine department, told news agency ANI that increased severity and death toll are unlikely.

"Long-term impact might not be much right now. The number of cases might increase which doesn't matter much as the RNA virus keeps mutating. Increased severity and death toll matters, which is unlikely," he said.

COVID-19 cases in India

In recent times there has been an increase in coronavirus cases across India. The Centre informed that 3,962 coronavirus cases were reported from different parts of India on Friday. Furthermore, 26 fatalities were also recorded of which the majority are from Kerala (20). The data updated at 8 am also stated that the number of active cases in the country increased by 1,239 in 24 hours to stand at 22,416.

The active cases currently account for 0.05% of all infections, according to the Health Ministry, which also noted that the country's overall COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.73%. According to the Health Ministry, the daily positive rate was 0.89%, and the weekly number was 0.77%. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22%.

Masks in public places compulsory in Maharashtra

In light of the spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Friday, announced that masks will be compulsory in public places in Maharashtra. Due to a decrease in the number of COVID samples being evaluated, the Maharashtra health department directed the district and civic officials to increase coronavirus testing and vaccine coverage on Friday.

The Additional Chief Secretary of Health, Pradeep Vyas, sent a letter to collectors, municipal corporations, and chief executive officers informing them of the mask imposition. He noted in the letter that all districts should ensure that at least 60% of RT-PCR testing is performed.

“Testing in the state has considerably reduced despite repeated instructions. As per the June 1 data, there has been gross shortfall in the number of weekly tests conducted in 26 districts which is a major cause of concern. Overall testing in all districts should be increased immediately," Pradeep Vyas wrote in the letter.