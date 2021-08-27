COVID-19: Ajay Kumar Bhalla Chairs Meeting To Review Situation In Kerala And Maharashtra

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a virtual meeting on Thursday to review the steps taken by the state governments of Kerala and Maharashtra for checking the spread of COVID-19. During the course of the meeting, the overall situation in Kerala and Maharashtra was discussed as there has been a sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases in these states. In a public statement released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, they said, "The Union Home Secretary reviewed the efforts being made by the state governments to contain the spread of infections and observed that more efforts would be required to arrest the increase in infections." Ajay Bhalla urged the state governments to consider enforcing night curfews in areas with a high rate of positivity.

The state governments of both the states were further advised that they should continue with their vaccination programmes and would be given more doses if they required more vaccines. The local health authorities must ensure to consume the doses of vaccine given to them. Along with increasing their vaccination rates, the two states were urged to strictly impose COVID-appropriate behaviour. Mass gatherings must be avoided, that include weddings or festivals. The recent surge in Kerala is blamed on the regional festival of Onam and authorities must remain vigilant to avoid such a scare due to festivals in the rest of the country.

Among other suggestions, it was strongly advised to ramp up testing in the areas of these two states with high positivity rates. The Ministry said that both Kerala and Maharashtra should focus to control the high rate of transmission. Both Kerala and Maharashtra are two states with the highest number of international travellers and if the COVID-19 situation is left uncontrolled, just like the Delta variant, a new dangerous variant could emerge and cause damage across the world. The high-level meeting was attended by NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul, the Secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the National Centre for Communicable Disease (NCDC) Director and the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of Kerala and Maharashtra.

A sudden spike in Kerala and Maharashtra

Kerala reported more than 30,000 cases for the second consecutive day as the state registered 30,007 COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Currently, Kerala accounts for 68% of India's Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra registered 5,108 new COVID-19 cases along with 159 deaths on Thursday. Mumbai also registered 397 new cases, its highest daily count in more than a month.

(With ANI inputs)