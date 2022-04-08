In a massive development on Friday, the Centre announced that all adults will be eligible to get the booster dose at private vaccination centres from April 10. Until now, only persons aged 60 and above were eligible to receive the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As per the Union Health Ministry, the ongoing free vaccination programme through government vaccination Centres for the first and second dose as well as the booster dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and the 60+ population would continue.

The Health Ministry said in a statement, "All those who are more than 18 years of age & have completed 9 months after the administration of second dose, would be eligible for Precaution Dose. This facility would be available in all Private Vaccination Centres. So far, about 96% of all 15+ population in the country have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while about 83% of 15+ population has received both the doses. More than 2.4 crore Precaution Doses have also been administered to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and 60+ population group. 45% of 12 to 14 years age group have also received the first dose."

Speaking to Republic TV on this development, Maharashtra COVID Task Force member Dr. Shashank Joshi said, "It is a welcome step that all people above 18 will be eligible for a precautionary dose. It will be particularly useful for those who have taken their doses 9 months back, who had COVID-19 a year back. Eventually, we know that immunity from various vaccines last only three-6 months. Our last wave ended somewhere in mid-January. And we are in mid-April. And three months have elapsed. So, people who are eligible in the next 3-6 months, should take the precautionary dose in consultation with doctors."

COVID-19 vaccination in India

The country's vaccine drive against COVID-19 commenced on 16th January, 2021, with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. This was opened up to frontline workers on 2nd February while those aged above 60 and above 45 with co-morbidities became eligible for vaccination from March 1. While everyone aged above 45 could get vaccinated from April 1, all adults were added to the vaccination coverage category on May 1. In a huge achievement, India completed administering one crore coronavirus vaccine doses on October 21.

From January 3, the vaccination of children aged between 15 and 18 has commenced and India has already crossed the one crore dose mark in this category. Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India has approved Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, Corbevax and Covovax. A total of 1,85,37,83,376 citizens have been inoculated whereas 83,69,77,198 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.