COVID-19: All Markets To Remain Closed In UP On Weekends; CM Directs 50,000 Tests Daily

In the thick of Coronavirus, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that all markets will remain closed on weekends in the state. This development comes after the UP government on Thursday announced a lockdown in the entire state from 10 pm on July 10 to 5 am on July 13.

He said that all markets will be allowed to open from Monday to Friday and the sanitisation process in markets will be carried out on Saturday and Sunday and further ordered to conduct 50,000 COVID-19 tests per day in the state.

Earlier on July 10, the UP govt capped the prices for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals in the state. For non- National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) accredited hospitals, the maximum daily charges are Rs.6,800 for isolation beds including supportive care and oxygen, Rs.11,050 for ICU without ventilator care and Rs.12,750 for ICU with ventilator care.

Lockdown imposed in UP

The UP government on Thursday announced a lockdown in the entire state from 10 pm on July 10 to 5 am on July 13. Earlier, the lockdown had been imposed only in containment zones. This latest move is aimed at containing the spread of contagious diseases such as COVID-19, encephalitis, dengue, etc. During this period, all offices, markets and commercial establishments will remain shut. But the essential services will be allowed to function.

On July 12 and July 13, a massive cleanliness and sanitization campaign would be conducted. Furthermore, door-to-door medical screening for COVID-19 detection shall commence across the state. Additionally, the magistrate and police officials will hold a joint march in every district.

(With Inputs from ANI)