COVID-19: All Persons Above 45 Years Can Get Vaccinated From April 1 Amid Surge In Cases

In a massive development on Tuesday, the Centre announced that the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination will start from April 1 wherein all persons above the age of 45 can get inoculated. This assumes significance amid the rise in the number of novel coronavirus cases across the country. While only healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated at government facilities in the initial phase, the inoculation drive was expanded to include people above 60 years of age and those aged above 45 years having comorbidities in the second phase. At present, there are 1,16,86,796 novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 1,11,81,253 patients have recovered while 1,60,166 deaths have been reported.

Addressing a press conference, Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar remarked, "As per the advice by scientists and world scientist bodies, 2nd dose can be administered between 4th and 8th week, particularly for COVISHIELD. We appeal that all above 45 should take vaccine as early as possible that will provide them shield against Coronavirus." READ | Remove age restriction for COVID-19 vaccination: Gehlot

COVID-19 vaccination in India

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India accepted the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, paving way for the approval of COVISHIELD and COVAXIN. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42 per cent. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV.

On January 16, PM Modi launched the pan-India rollout of the novel coronavirus vaccination drive via video conferencing. On January 16, PM Modi launched the pan-India rollout of the novel coronavirus vaccination drive via video conferencing. Marking the commencement of the second phase of the inoculation drive on March 1, the PM was administered the first dose of COVAXIN by Puducherry nurse V Niveda while nurse Rosamma Anil hailing from Kerala was present on this occasion. A day earlier, the Centre revised COVISHIELD's interval between two doses to 4-8 weeks instead of 4-6 weeks based on the emerging scientific evidence. So far, 4,09,11,478 beneficiaries have been inoculated out of which 77,19,510 have been administered the second dose of the vaccine too.