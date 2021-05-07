Covid-19: Allocation Of Remdesivir Made Up To May 16 To Ensure Availability, Says Gowda

The government on Friday, May 7, allocated Remdesivir until May 16 in order to ensure sufficient availability of the medication, which is used in the treatment of some cases of coronavirus in the country, amid the much more deadly second wave of the pandemic. Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda made the decision, and the allocation plan has been collectively structured by the Department of Pharmaceuticals and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare together.

Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in every state and ensuring its adequate availability, allocation of #Remdesivir has been made upto 16th May 2021.



This will ensure smooth supply of Remdesivir across country so that no patient face difficulty in this #pandemic time. pic.twitter.com/GfTqtBxJ7j — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) May 7, 2021

Centre allocates Remdesiver

In a tweet, Gowda shared the official notification along with a list stating that 530,000 vials of Remdesivir have been distributed to states between April 21 and up to May 16. He noted, "Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in every state and ensuring its adequate availability, allocation of Remdesivir has been made up to 16th May 2021. This will ensure smooth supply of Remdesivir across the country so that no patient face difficulty in this pandemic time."

The statement read, "The allotment has been made for the States/UTs and State Governments and UTs have been asked to monitor proper distribution within the State/UT covering government and private hospitals as appropriate and in line with judicious use." It added, "State governments / UTs have been advised to place adequate purchase orders with the marketing companies immediately, if they have not already done so, for the quantity that they want to purchase out of allocation for the State/ UT as per supply chain in close coordination with liaison officers of the companies. The coordination with private distribution channels in the state could also be made."

Black marketing of Remdesiver vials

With the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, the demand for Remdesivir has risen, with one vial of Remdesivir, which costs about Rs 3,400, being sold on the black market for Rs 40,000.

To combat COVID-19 in the country, the vaccination drive is going on in full swing. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday, May 7, said that more than 11.8 lakh beneficiaries between the ages of 18 and 44 have been vaccinated since the third phase of the vaccination drive began. It informed that "11,80,798 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 30 States and UTs."

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: Shutterstock