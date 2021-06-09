COVID-19: Amazon India Vaccinates Over 100,000 Frontline Associates And Employees

As India gradually emerges from the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon India on June 9 completed the vaccination of more than 100,000 including frontline associates, employees, and their dependents. The company had launched its first on-site coronavirus vaccination event for frontline teams three weeks ago and is currently being hosted in 26 cities including Ludhiana, Ranchi and Raipur in conjunction with licensed healthcare partners. As per the official release on Wednesday, Amazon India will continue to expand these events to more cities and towns like Mysore, Surat and Indore over the upcoming weeks.

It said in a statement, “The on-site vaccination drive strengthens Amazon India’s commitment to make vaccination a ready choice for 10 lakh people including employee, partner and SMB sellers and their dependents.” Meanwhile, Abhinav Singh, Director, Amazon Transportation Services said, “In line with our efforts to ensure the health & safety of our teams, we have made vaccination a ready choice for all of our employees, partners, sellers and their dependents. This also ties back to our commitment towards the safety of our people, customers and the communities we operate in.”

“Over 100,000 of our associates, employees, and their dependents have received their vaccine and we continue to relentlessly work towards making vaccination a ready choice for all our frontline teams and employees in the coming weeks. We are thankful to the Government authorities and healthcare providers for partnering in this effort,” he added.

Amazon India enabling multiple channels

The company also said in a statement that it is enabling “multiple channels” including easy access to hospitals, vaccination reimbursements and on-site events to motivate its employees to get inoculated. Sikandar Singh, Packing Associate, Amazon India said, “I wanted to get myself vaccinated for my own and my family’s safety...All the work is managed by Amazon India and I am glad that the vaccination event is being conducted at our work site. I am very happy to be vaccinated. People should definitely take the vaccine for COVID-19, everything will be OK.”

Apart from launching a vaccination drive, Amazon India has also started several initiatives for those who are unable to access the on-site vaccination events. It also said in its official release, “Amazon India is offering up to INR 750 as a special pay to frontline employees who choose to get vaccinated. Additionally, they have put together COVID-19 specific benefits and support system to help our frontline workers and their eligible dependents.”

IMAGE: Unsplash