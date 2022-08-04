COVID-19: Amid Recent Rise In Cases, Experts Say Patients Experiencing 'mild Symptoms'

As COVID cases take an upward trajectory in the country, health experts, on August 4, said that most of the cases have mild symptoms. Senior Pulmonologist at Apollo Hospital in Delhi, Dr Nikhil Modi told news agency ANI that COVID cases are going up but the majority of the cases have symptoms which are not so severe.

"The COVID cases are definitely on the rise, Delhi also reported more than 2000 cases yesterday. But most of the patients are having very mild symptoms," Dr Modi was quoted by ANI as saying.

Even people with comorbidities are showing gentle symptoms of the disease, said Dr Modi. "Patients with 80 to 90 years of age with diabetes and other issues have been reporting to us but all of them have mild symptoms," he said.

'People not following COVID-appropriate behaviour land up in trouble'

Dr Dhiren Gupta, senior consultant at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital told ANI that those who do not test themselves on time and violate COVID-appropriate hygiene usually get themselves in trouble. "Some of the people don't follow COVID appropriate behaviour; people get tested only when they land up in trouble," Dr Gupta said, adding that not wearing masks and the present weather can also be reasons for the rising COVID cases.

As the cases rise, the deaths reported have been due to comorbidities and not due to the severity of the infection. "Most of the cases are mild and it is more flu-like symptoms which we are seeing-- cough, fever and some sometimes high fever for two or three days. Symptoms are usually settling within the first five days or in a week," Dr Gupta said.

'COVID not done yet'

People who got infected with COVID-19 three months back are getting infected again and thus COVID is not done yet, said Dr Gupta, ANI reported. He also spoke about the cases of swine flu getting reported and informed that currently there are two swine flu patients being treated at the Apollo Hospital.

As per the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported 19,893 COVID-19 infections on August 3 preceded by 17,135 fresh COVID-19 infections on August 2. The cases are on an upward tragectory since mid-June.

(Image: PTI)