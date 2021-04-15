COVID-19: Amid Rising Cases, India To Import 50,000 MT Of Medical Oxygen

To ensure an adequate supply of medical oxygen amid rising cases of COVID-19, the Empowered Group 2 (EG2) on Thursday decided to float a tender for the import of 50,000 MT of medical oxygen.

After holding a review meeting over the availability of essential medical equipment and oxygen, EG2 shared that there has been an increasing demand for medical oxygen, especially from the 12 states with a high burden of active COVID cases namely– Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

"While the demand in Maharashtra expected to beyond available production capacity of the state, states like Madhya Pradesh do not have any production capacity to meet their demand for medical oxygen. Besides, there is a trend of increasing demand in other oxygen producing states such as Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, etc," it noted after the meeting.

"In view of increasing demand for medical oxygen, EG2 decided to float a tender for import of 50,000 MT of medical oxygen. MOHFW has been directed to finalize the tender for the same and also explore possible sources for import identified by the missions of MEA," as per an official release of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meeting of Empowered Group 2 (EG2) was held to review availability of essential medical equipment & oxygen. 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants sanctioned under PM-Cares being reviewed for completion. 100 new hospitals to have their own oxygen plant: Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/3omaSuLDze — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021

Centre asks States to use medical oxygen judiciously

Earlier today, the Centre directed states to make rational use of oxygen, which is a critical component in the treatment of COVID-19 infections. "Medical oxygen is a critical component in the treatment of Covid-19 affected patients. An inter-ministerial Empowered Group (EG2) of officers was constituted during the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 to ensure the availability of essential medical equipment including medical oxygen to the affected states," the Union health ministry said.

The Ministry further added, "Along with the ramped up production of the oxygen manufacturing units, the surplus stocks are available, and the present availability of oxygen is sufficient.”

As per the Centre, the country has a daily production capacity of 7127 MT of oxygen per day. Against this, the total production has been 100 per cent since the past two days.