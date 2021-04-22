COVID-19 And Diabetes: Dr Anil Bhoraskar Sheds Light On Comorbidities During COVID

As the second wave of COVID-19 grips the country with a dangerously alarming rise in COVID-19 infections across the country, apprehensions have been raised by people who have diabetes, blood pressure, hypertension, or other co-morbidities which are usually found in aged people. Dr. Anil Bhoraskar, Diabetologist at Asian Heart Institute, Raheja Hospital, and Asian Cancer Hospital, spoke at length with Republic Media Network over the issue of comorbidities amid COVID-19.

He asserted that the comorbidities come up more severely during COVID-19 however, a good clinical physician will only be able to assess the situation and identify if the symptoms are really due to COVID-19.

Speaking on the situation of diabetes and COVID-19, Dr. Bhoraskar said there are three things that may increase the sugar levels during COVID - the infection, COVID-19 virus which can cause Pancreatitis, and the steroids which the doctors give, which can increase sugar levels.

To treat diabetes, the doctor suggested undergoing "aggressive treatment with the use of insulin."

"The only weapon that we have to control elevated blood sugar is insulin. Proper use of insulin and not producing hypoglycemia. Giving small-small doses of soluble insulin or long-acting insulin with proper monitoring of four-five times and keeping the blood sugar in the range of 130 to 180 at all times. That is a job of a physician and a diabetologist. If that is achieved well, we have seen the comorbidities come under control. The hospital stay is reduced, the patient's morbidity also comes down only if you aggressively manage your diabetes," Dr. Bhoraskar said.

Speaking on wastage of oxygen, Dr. Bhoraskar cited instances at his hospital where high-profile patients monitoring oxygen levels constantly with pulse oxymeters, panic on a slight drop of oxygen saturation, thereby deliberately increasing the flow of oxygen when in fact it is not required.

"One of the reasons why oxygen is wasted in many hospitals is that patient wants his oxygen levels to be at 96-97 which is not really required. Anything above 93 is acceptable and over oxygenation also should be avoided," he said while adding that people suffering from non-COVID ailments and need oxygen should also be given aggressive treatment during the times of COVID.