Andaman And Nicobar Islands Sees Rise In Covid-19 Cases To 27; Measures Heightened

The Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar has seen a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday as the number of total positive cases reached 27. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Editor of Andaman Chronicle, Denis Giles said that due to the rising cases in the UT the lockdown measures has been tightened and people are advised to stay indoors. He also mentioned that the new cases are mostly asymptomatic and show no sign or symptom of COVID-19.

Speaking to Republic TV, Denis Giles said, "The situation was all good with early 11 cases. Initially, we had 11 cases which started by the last flight that landed here before the lockdown. These were the people who attended the Tabligi Jmaat event in Delhi and then it spread to a few more people. Finally, the situation was good with all of them recovering and testing negative from the diseases."

"Andaman was on the verge of declaring as COVID-19 free and the next day we got a positive case which was most surprising for the islanders and the administration as there was no clue as to from where this particular person has been infected. So with the twelfth case, Andaman has seen a drastic increase in the number of cases," he added.

Further talking about the new cases he said, "Yesterday was the 18th case that was tested positive apart from the earlier 11 cases by the regional medical research centers in Port Blair. So as a precautionary measure the Andaman Nicobar administration has tightened the lockdown rules for the South Andaman region wherein provisional shops, essential shops will be issued to the general public four days a week and three days it will be shut down completely."

"We cannot neglect the fact the initial 9 people who had tested positive have spread this disease. Almost all of them are asymptomatic patients with no sign of the COVID-19 though they have been tested positive," he stated.

COVID-19 outbreak

Seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 27. All of them are residents of the Bambooflat area in the south Andaman district.

Five cases were reported from the Bambooflat area on Thursday. Last week, a 39-year-old police radio operator had tested positive for COVID-19 in the locality, which has now been declared a hotspot, and all the cases were either his family members or related to him. Of the total cases reported in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, home to several vulnerable tribes, 18 are active now.

Eleven persons -- 10 with links to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi and a student who travelled on a flight with some of them -- have recovered from the disease.

