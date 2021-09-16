COVID-19: Another Death, 24 New Cases In UP

Uttar Pradesh recorded 24 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the infection count to 17,09,628, while the death toll reached 22,886 with one new fatality, according to an official statement.

The death was reported from Ambedkar Nagar, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 11 patients recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 16,86,589, it said.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 193, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 2.1 lakh samples were tested, while over 7.57 crore tests for the detection of COVID-19 have been conducted in the state so far, it said.

