COVID-19: Anurag Thakur Rejects 'false Narrative' About Modi Government Amid Crisis

Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur on May 13 rejected the “fake narrative” about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government’s efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic tightened its grip, and even shortly before that, the false claims about inaction by the government have been floated by critics. From questions and allegations on the government to ‘fake news’, Thakur on Wednesday shared two images in both Hindi and English on Twitter to nullify the opposition.

For instance, the narrative saying “Modi government did not see the second wave coming” was rejected by Thakur as he explained that on March 17, 2021, at the COVID review meeting with the Chief Ministers, PM Modi had already alerted the states about the potential another wave of the disease and directed the state governments to take swift actions before it is “too late.” The “truth” about the awareness among governments regarding the second wave was flagged back when the nation was recording 30,000 new cases per day before it reached the grim situation of recording over three lakh cases per day.

‘Why did India export vaccines while denying people?’

Among narratives including states not being warned or election rallies causing the second wave, the Thakur-shared text graphic also answered the question ‘Why did India export vaccines while denying people?’ The truth, however, remains that the question is “nonsense” because India has been given over 17 crore doses so far. On the other hand, the doses that were sent from India were only 1/3rd of the amount received.

While the second wave of COVID-19 fuelled misinformation along with fear among people, the fresh wave of terror began when India became the country with most cases of COVID-19 in the world. The truth is that India has “more people than Europe and North America put together. So, in absolute numbers, India will obviously be higher. But in terms of cases and deaths per million population, Indian stands at 110th place in the world or so.” Like this, Thakur promoted 'real' take on at least 12 such false narratives ensuring that the government was aware, prepare, and none of its action was unreasonable.

