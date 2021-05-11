COVID-19: Anurag Thakur Provides Oxygen Cylinders For Patients After Receiving SOS Call

Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur’s swift action to the cry for help via SOS call at 12:30 AM at night saved lives of COVID-19 patients. On May 10, after midnight, the distressed called from Mammam Saudi Arabia, Prahlad Chaudhari sought to speak with the minister and rang the lawmaker’s landline number. Fortunately, the call was picked by Thakur himself who listened to the caller’s request of getting clearance of at least six oxygen concentrators through Irfan for charitable purposes that had just reached Mangalore.

Chaudhari called up Thakur’s 22 Akbar road residence and said, “this is an SOS situation, I have sent 6 Oxygen Concentrators through Irfan for charitable purposes which have just reached Mangalore Airport. It is for critical patients and time is running out. Please can you help get it cleared? We don’t know what to do.”

How was the help provided?

Without any further delay on his part, the Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs alerted the Mangalore Custom officials and directed them to locate Irfan who was fasting at the time and directed the authorities to provide immediate assistance. Further, Indian custom officers also rapidly took control of the situation. They not only located Irfan but also waived off the customs duty on humanitarian grounds and provided clearance with seven to eight minutes.

Further, the officials also informed the Saudi caller that the oxygen concentrator consignment was ready for dispatch to its destination. As India is tackling the crippling second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and hospitals are overwhelmed with a drastic surge of patients, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Custom (CBIC) has been continuously informing its followers about the arrival time and clearance time stamps on consignments related to COVID-19 including oxygen cylinders, concentrators.

The rapid action of all the involved authorities has further ensured the timely delivery of life-saving medical supplies across the nation. Anurag Thakur himself appears to monitor the swiftness of CBIC and has often reposted the tweets. From Delhi to Kolkata, Bangalore to Chennai, all custom officials have been informing about the expedited clearance provided to the supplies that are arriving through charity organisations or other countries.

