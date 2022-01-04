COVID-19: As 66 Onboard Cordelia Cruise Test Positive; Stranded Passengers Seek Help

A Cordelia cruise ship en route Goa from Mumbai turned into a COVID-19 super spreader after 66 passengers on board tested positive for the virus. The ship, carrying at least 2,000 New Year revelers, remains docked near the Mormugao Port terminal in Goa but no passengers have been permitted to get off the cruise. Both COVID positive and negative passengers remain stranded at the cruise, increasing the risk of infection.

A passenger stuck on the Cordelia cruise with his family expressed concern about the increasing cases and the lack of cooperation from the Goan authorities in isolating the infected.

Sharing his grievance with Republic on Tuesday, Jasveer Singh said, "My family and my brother's family have been stranded on the cruise ship since New Year's eve. After a staff member tested positive for Coronavirus, all of us took a test and 66 passengers were found positive. The infected persons were starnded on cruise with the rest of us as both Mumbai and Goan authorities denied us permission to get off at their ports."

Singh said that they were all sailing on the same cruise until Monday night when the infected passengers were allowed to get off the ship. However, he said that he was not aware of where they were headed.

"Some of the infected persons are rumored to be traveling to Chennai, Puducherry, or back to Mumbai. How are they being allowed to travel in such conditions? Shouldn't they be sent to the hospital for treatment? Why are there no arrangements for their isolation?" he questioned.

Even as infected persons have deboarded the cruise, the remaining 1,950 people remain stuck on the cruise until further directions. Holding the Goa tourism department responsible for this mishap, Singh said, "They collect revenue from tourists but do not provide them with safety from such health hazards. They restricted both positive and negative people from getting off the ship. We remain stranded here despite testing negative. We should be boarded off from the ship," he demanded.