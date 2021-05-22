COVID-19: As Cases See Decline In Lucknow, People Flout Norms In Vegetable Markets

Despite a decline in the number of coronavirus cases in Lucknow, several people in a famous vegetable market of the city were seen flouting COVID-19 norms by not wearing masks and not adhering to social distancing. On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh government said that since the peak, the number of active coronavirus cases in the state has come down by 68 percent while 172 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

One of the locals who was spotted not wearing a mask said, "For how long can I wear the mask? whenever I feel suffocated and need oxygen, I will have to lift the mask down."

Another man who was seen not wearing a mask, among several others, also gave a vague excuse and said, "I am not wearing a mask as I took bath just now and came out of the house just for a few minutes." Another such person sitting in a public gathering said, "I just drank water, that's why not wearing a mask."

Decline in COVID Cases

In the past 24 hours, 7,735 fresh COVID cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh which took the total case tally to 16,59,212. A total of 17,668 people have recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the state to 15,34,176, an official said. With 172 more deaths, the fatality count in Uttar Pradesh rose to 18,760.

Of the new deaths, not more than 15 were reported from Varanasi, 12 from Lucknow and 11 from Saharanpur, as per a health bulletin issued. As far as fresh cases are concerned, not more than 1,003 cases were reported from Ghaziabad, 892 from Gorakhpur, 427 from Meerut, 394 from Gautam Buddha Nagar, 287 from Saharanpur, 286 from Lucknow and 229 cases from Varanasi, it said.