COVID-19: As Delhi Extends Lockdown, Here Are Key Takeaways From CM Kejriwal's Briefing

In the wake of the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 16 announced the extension of lockdown until May 24. While speaking to the reporters on Sunday, Kejriwal said that the National Capital will witness another week of lockdown to stem the surge in coronavirus infections. According to Delhi Chief Minister, the relaxations after several weeks of efforts to control COVID-19 will nullify the gains in combatting the second wave of the pandemic as finally, the recovery rate is increasing with the positivity rate “going down.”

Key takeaways from Arvind Kejriwal’s briefing

Lockdown extension

"We are extending the lockdown for one more week. Instead of tomorrow, lockdown is extended till next Monday, 5 AM in Delhi," Kejriwal said while speaking to reporters.

The positivity rate in Delhi dropped to 10%

"The recovery rate is going up and the positivity rate is going down. In the last 24 hours, around 6,500 new cases have been recorded in Delhi and the positivity rate has dropped to 10% -- down from 11% the previous day. We cannot let our guards down now," the Delhi CM added. Following Kejriwal’s briefing, as of May 16, Delhi logged in 6,456 fresh cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate being at 10.40%. The National capital registered 262 new deaths due to coronavirus infections taking the total death toll to 21,506.

Active cases: 62,783

Total recoveries: 13,09,578

Delhi Metro services to remain suspended

Answering a question about Delhi metro services, Delhi CM said, “Restrictions will remain as it is this week,” implying that they shall remain suspended. Meanwhile, public bus operators have also been asked to entertain essential service providers only.

All movement prohibited except essential

Except for essential services and the supply chain of essential goods, the movement of people and economic activities are banned. The same restrictions will be in place regarding food delivery and restaurants and other public spaces.

Do’s and Don’ts of Delhi Lockdown

Since Arvind Kejriwal has declared the restrictions will remain as they were in the past weels, here are the existing do’s and don’ts during the lockdown in Delhi:

Even though religious places would be open, visitors will not be allowed

All Delhi government officers and corporations will be shut except the essential and emergency services including healthcare

The gathering at weddings restricted to 50 and 20 for funerals

All malls, cinema halls, shopping complexes, swimming pools, restaurants, salons, gyms and spas will remain shut during the curfew

All social, religious, political, entertainment, or sports gatherings are banned

Without spectators, national sporting events are allowed to take place

Restaurants will be shut down with only home delivery allowed

