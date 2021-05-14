COVID-19: As India Administers Sputnik V's 1st Jab, RDIF CEO Calls It A 'historical Day'

Hailing India's and Russia's cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund called Thursday, the day the Sputnik V vaccine was administered for the first time in India, a 'historic' one. The CEO of the RDIF Kirill Dmitriev in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of the Russia-based vaccine manufacturing company asserted, "Russia is standing together with India in this fight against COVID-19.

"Today is a historical day for #India 🇮🇳 and #Russia 🇷🇺 Russia is standing together with India in this fight against COVID-19" - RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev on the start of #SputnikV vaccination in India pic.twitter.com/NLDhnQe78c — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) May 14, 2021

A historic day- important for both India and Russia: RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev

In the video, RDIF's CEO Dmitriev asserted that today is a historic day for both India and Russia, for today is the first time the Sputnik V vaccine, the first foreign vaccine has started to be administered in India. Calling it a Russian Indian vaccine in 'real', he reasoned, "A big part of the vaccine will be produced in India. We expect to produce approximately 15 million doses in India this year." He further added, "We are increasing shipment as well as production of Sputnik V in India and also hope to introduce Sputnik V light there very soon." Having said that, he exuded hope that the two countries-India and Russia, working together will 'defeat COVID very soon'.

First dose of Sputnik V administered in India

The first dose of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine was administered by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in Hyderabad on Friday. With this, India has now added a third COVID-19 vaccine apart from Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and SII's Covishield to its mammoth inoculation drive.

As part of a limited pilot, the soft launch of the vaccine has commenced and the first dose of the vaccine was administered in Hyderabad today on May 14, 2021,” said Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in an official statement.

First doses of #SputnikV administered in India. On the picture Deepak Sapra, Global Head of Custom Pharma Services at @drreddys Laboratories is getting a shot of Sputnik V in Hyderabad. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/iBbTeB2DmT — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) May 14, 2021

The company has also released the price of the Russian vaccine which has been capped at Rs 948 per dose with an additional 5% GST to be charged on it, putting the price at around Rs 995.4, just under Rs 1000/dose. “The imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at an MRP of Rs 948 + 5% GST per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins,” it said.

“The company is working closely with its six manufacturing partners in India to fulfill regulatory requirements to ensure smooth and timely supply. Dr. Reddy's will work closely with stakeholders in the government and private sector in India to ensure the widest possible reach of the Sputnik V vaccine as part of the national inoculation effort,” the company said in a statement.

Dr. Reddy’s co-chairman and managing director G V Prasad reacted to the development saying that with the rising cases in India, vaccination was the country's most effective tool in the battle against COVID-19. "Contributing to the vaccination drive in India is our biggest priority right now to help Indians be healthy and safe," he added.

The first consignment of the doses had reached India on May 1, the day it kick-started the third phase of its vaccination drive opening it to all adults. The vaccine then received its regulatory clearance on May 13.

(Credit-AP/KremlinRussia_E/@Sputnikvaccine/Twitter)

