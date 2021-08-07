On Friday, India crossed the landmark number of 50 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses after which Union MoS Health, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar took pride in the achievement and also spoke about vaccine productions ongoing in the country. She also thanked the media for playing a commendable role in the vaccination drive.

MoS Bharati Pravin Pawar on India's COVID-19 vaccination drive

Speaking to ANI, Union MoS for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar spoke on the milestone of 50 crore vaccination doses. She said, "It's a matter of pride that vaccination numbers crossed 50 cr mark. Through you (media) messages is being spread that vaccination is important in the fight against Corona. Govt has made continuous efforts to ensure that vaccines reach people."

She also spoke on the production of the COVID-19 vaccine and said that initially around 2.5 lakh vaccine doses were produced per day. However, now it has increased to around 40 lakhs per day. The Minister asserted that more people will be vaccinated evenly with a rise in production.

Further, speaking and the Centre's efforts towards the vaccination drive, she said that the central government has been making continuous efforts towards the vaccination drive. Vaccines are prepared on the basis of efficacy, immunogenicity, and other parameters. Also, relevant trials are underway keeping security measures in mind.

COVID-19 vaccination in India crosses the 50 crore mark

The cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in India on Friday has surpassed the landmark number of 50 crores with more than 43.29 lakh doses.

The numbers were confirmed by the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet. He wrote, "India soars high on #COVID19 vaccination, historic record of 50 crore doses administered to date!"

According to Mandaviya's tweet, it took around 85 days to reach the 10 crore mark later 45 days to touch 20 crores, 29 days to reach 30, and other 24 days to reach 40. Next, 20 more days were needed to cross the 50 crore mark.

According to provisional data issued on Friday, around 43,29,673 vaccination doses were administered.

Prime Minister Narendra also appreciated the achievement and said that India has gained momentum in the war against Coronavirus.

(Image Credits: Facebook)