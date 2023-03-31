Covid-19: As India Sees Sharp Spike, Which States Are Reporting Highest Number Of Cases?

India has reported 3,095 fresh covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Friday, March 31. Active cases have risen to 13,528.

States having the highest number of Covid cases

Over the past few weeks, the trend of COVID cases has increased. As of now Gujarat has the highest number of COVID cases with 3,852 followed by Maharashtra at 3,016 cases, Delhi with 932, Tamil Nadu with 726 active cases and Himachal Pradesh with 798 cases.

Rise in cases due to new variant

According to experts, the current spike in cases is caused by the coronavirus strain XBB.1.16. Nonetheless, it is reassuring to know that the infection is thought to be less severe and may not increase the hospitalisation rate because Indians have probably established a hybrid immunity as a result of vaccination and unavoidable exposure to the illness. However, the Centre has recommended people to finish their vaccinations and wear masks in crowded areas.

“The five-fold strategy, i.e., Test-Track Treat-Vaccination should be followed with continued focus on adequate & proactive testing as per guidelines, monitoring new and emerging clusters of new Covid-19 cases along with monitoring the trend of Influenza-like illness (ILI) & SARI cases in all health facilities or through dedicated fever clinics on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection," the health ministry stated as there are few states which are reporting higher number of cases indicating possible localized spread of infection.

More than 220.65 crore vaccine doses have been administered as part of the Covid vaccination drive, and in the past 24 hours, around 6,553 vaccine doses have been given.