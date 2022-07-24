Covid-19: As Infection Rate Up 14%, Uttarakhand Orders Increased Testing Across State

Uttarakhand government has ordered wider testing for Covid-19 as the number of fresh infections have increased in the past two weeks. Notably, the number of fresh cases in the last two weeks in the hill state has seen a sharp increase and the infection rate has increased by 14% on July 22, informed the Uttarakhand Health Ministry.

It's pertinent to mention India also recorded its fourth monkeypox case on July 24 after a 34-year old with no travel history exhibited symptoms of the disease. He later tested positive. This comes after World Health organisation (WHO) declared Monkeypox a global emergency on July 23.

Directorate General of Health issues advisory

The state issued instructions for prevention of Covid-19 after reporting a surge in fresh infections and an advisory has been circulated by the Directorate General of Health.

The state’s cumulative positive cases reached a high of 95,808 (Since January 1), after 260 positive cases were recorded on July 23, as per Uttarakhand’s health bulletin. "103 people recovered from the infection on Saturday. Out of the 2,060 samples sent for testing on Saturday, 1,040 Active cases were reported from the state," it read.

‘Covid-19 guidelines in place’: Uttarakhand Health Secretary

The state’s health secretary in-charge and director of the National Health Mission (NHM), Dr R Rajesh Kumar, earlier on July 21 informed ANI the government is ready with the guidelines. "The government is ensuring that all the precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing also take place," he said.

Covid-19: India trajectory

Meanwhile a slight dip has been recorded in the overall Covid-19 cases in India. In the last 24 hours, the country recorded a total of 20,279 cases after conducting 3,83,657 tests, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data on July 24. The total number of tests carried out so far has reached a high of 87.25 crore, the health ministry data said.

India’s active caseload currently stands at 1,52,200, with the daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate at 5.29% and 4.46% respectively. The overall recovery rate is at 98.45% with total recoveries in India at 4,32,10,522, after 18,143 people recovered in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry’s official report.

IMAGE: ANI