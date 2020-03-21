Covid-19: Assam Chamber Of Commerce Calls ‘Vyapar Bandh’ On March 23

As the entire globe comes together to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, the Assam Chamber of Commerce has called a ‘Vyapar Bandh’ on Monday. Chairman of the Assam Chamber of Commerce Rupam Goswami and president Sanjive Narain, announced on Saturday.

The ‘Vyapar Bandh’ called on Monday is in addition to the ‘Janta Curfew’ appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Sanjive Narain, president of Assam Chambers of Commerce said that all businessmen should abide by the rules and regulations of the government.

“We extend our support to the Janta Curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We urge the people to extend their voluntary support to this self curfew. Everyone should abide by the rules and regulations imposed by the government at this time,” he said.

Further adding that on Monday all businesses will remain close from 6 am to 9 pm. “We don’t support any kind of bandh, but this is for the benefit of the public. So, we appeal all to take precaution and abide by it on Sunday as well as on Monday,” he said.

Chairman of the Chamber, Rupam Goswami also appealed all businessmen to close their business on Sunday and Monday. “Precaution is the only cure we have as of now. So, in order to break the chain of Covid-19, we are taking this measure,” he said.

When asked if there is any likelihood of similar bandh in the coming days, the Assam Chamber of Commerce informed that if required or if the need arises, the ACC will take call in this regard. It may be mentioned that even though no positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far in the State, the government is taking the utmost precautionary measure to curb the virus from entering the periphery of the State. So far, more than 80000 inbound passengers have been screened at various airports, bus terminals and railway stations of the State. Health Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is personally monitoring the situation.

