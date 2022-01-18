COVID-19: Assam CM Bars Unvaccinated People From Public Places; 'they Must Stay At Home'

As India continues to vaccinate its population amid rising COVID-19 cases, vaccine hesitancy still persists among many in the country. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken a strong stand against those refusing to get vaccinated and stated that they "must stay at home". However, he also maintained that though vaccination against COVID-19 is not mandatory, people who have still not taken their jabs will not be allowed to attend meetings, enter offices and restaurants. Sarma asserted that if necessary, the state government will make it mandatory for people to display their COVID-19 vaccination certificates while adding that "anti-public work" cannot be allowed to happen in Assam.

"Vaccination against COVID-19 is not mandatory but the unvaccinated can't attend meetings, enter offices and restaurants. People not willing to get vaccinated can stay back at home," said Himanta Biswa Sarma during his address to the media on Monday. "In Assam, if necessary, then the Covid-19 vaccination certificate will have to be shown. We cannot allow anti-public work to happen," Sarma added.

Meanwhile, the Assam CM also informed that 100 per cent of people have received their first and second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Guwahati. In addition, the state government has also revised the timings of night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am with effect from January 8 until further orders. Before this, the curfew timings in Assam was from 11.30 am to 6 pm. The state reported 6,982 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the biggest single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic, raising the tally to 6,53,717, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. The new infections were detected out of 64,919 sample tests conducted during the day, with the positivity rate at 10.75 per cent, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said. This is the biggest single-day increase in new infections since May 20, 2021. At the peak of the second wave of the pandemic, 6,573 COVID-19 cases were reported on May 20 last year.

With PTI inputs

Image: PTI