COVID-19: Assam Extends Inter-district Travel In State Till April 30

Assam government on Sunday extended the inter-district travel in the state to April 30, to allow people to travel within the state amid the COVID-19 lockdown

The Assam government on Sunday extended the inter-district travel in the state to April 30, to allow people to travel within the state amid the COVID-19 lockdown. This decision was announced by State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The extension has been given for a period of three more days. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Assam has a total of 36 positive COVID-19 cases of which, 19 patients have recovered and one patient has died due to the disease.

Assam to decide on MHA's order

State minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the Assam Cabinet will decide on the implementation of the Union Home Ministry order regarding reopening of standalone shops in non-containment zones amid the coronavirus-forced lockdown at its meeting on Monday. In a late-night order on Friday, the MHA allowed reopening of the neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those selling garments, mobile phones, hardware, and stationery items, but said that those located in market places, malls, COVID-19 hotspots, and containment zones, will continue to remain shut till May 3.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 824 and the number of cases climbed to 26,496 in the country, with 49 more deaths and 1,990 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

