COVID-19: Assam Government Issues New SOPs To Treat Black Fungus Infections

Quick links:
Picture Credit: PTI
After the sudden increase in the cases of Black Fungus or Mucormycosis across the country and a recent incident at Apollo Hospital in Guwahati, the Assam Health Department released a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the disease. The SOP was issued after a suspected case of mucormycosis (Black Fungus) was found in a hospital at Guwahati, according to an order issued by the principal secretary to the Assam government's health department on Thursday, May 20.
The order read, A large number of similar cases have been reported from other parts of the country” and “there is the likelihood of an increase in the number of such cases in the near future. Therefore in order to screen, diagnose and manage such cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in COVID patients, the Standard Operating Procedure” is notified with immediate effect “in order to contain the further spread of the disease and in order to provide treatment as per protocol to the patients affected by such disease."
The SOPs issued by the Assam Health Ministry also list Pre-disposing factors, When to suspect? How to diagnose? How to prevent?, COVID patients in Home isolation, Community in general, Treatment for Black Fungus and other related information. While explaining, What is mucormycosis (black fungus), the official order explained, "Mucormycosis is a rare serious fungal infection caused by fungus Mucor. People get mucormycosis by coming in contact with its spores in the environment. It can also develop in the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, abrasion, burn or other types of skin trauma."
It informed, "Patients who have comorbid conditions like Diabetes Mellitus, on immune suppressant drugs, renal transplant patients or those or steroids for medical cause need to observe the following warning symptoms":
Treatment for Black Fungus:
Picture Credit: PTI