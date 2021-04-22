Assam Grants ‘Ambulance’ Status To Oxygen Carrying Vehicles, Including Tankers Amid COVID

Amid the rising caseload from the hard-hitting second wave of COVID-19, and hospitals scrambling to procure more supply of oxygen to treat critical patients, Assam government on Wednesday said that it will grant the status of ‘ambulance’ to all Oxygen, Nitrogen, and Argon carrying vehicles and tankers. Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to announce: “Assam Govt has granted all oxygen vehicles, tankers carrying Nitrogen, Argon and Oxygen, the status of the ambulance, to enable their hassle-free movement in state & transit through Assam for the speedy delivery of oxygen to critical centres.”

Furthermore, the state also issued mandatory home quarantine for seven days for visitors that enter Assam from other states. ''All passengers arriving by flights and trains from outside the state will have to undergo compulsorily home quarantine for seven days, even if the result of the COVID test undergone on arrival is negative," the state government said in an update on Wednesday. However, those travelling for the bereavement of family members were exempted from the rule. “For all people travelling to Assam, a 7-day home quarantine is being mandatory, in addition to the testing. Government officials and those travelling for medical reasons and people with bereavement cases shall be exempted," Himanta Biswa Sarma said separately in a tweet.

To mitigate delay and other road hurdles

Assam took the drastic measure of vehicle designation change after several states including Delhi and Maharashtra reported critical shortage of Oxygen and the supply had to be imported from the other states via tankers and other vehicles. In order to mitigate the delay and other road hurdles, Assam declared that all oxygen loaded vehicles shall be treated like ambulance and must be allowed to pass on priority as they were operating due to hospital emergency. Earlier, the Union health ministry also ramped up the O2 allocation pertaining to at least 14 states to which medical oxygen is issued and 5 other states where a high volume of supplies are being observed.

"Delhi has been allocated 61,900 vials, Madhya Pradesh 92,400, Chhattisgarh 48,250, Kerala 16,100, Karnataka 25,400 and Haryana 29,500," the ministry said. The aggressive measures were taken by the central government after India recorded 2,95,041 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry’s official data.

