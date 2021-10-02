Covid-19: Assam logs 3 more deaths, 303 new cases

Guwahati, Oct 1 (PTI) Assam reported 303 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, 73 less than the previous day, taking the tally to 6,02,466, while three fresh fatalities increased the death toll to 5,876, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

During the day, recoveries outnumber new positive cases as 356 discharges were registered across the state. The number of people who have been cured of the disease so far is 5,92,242.

Currently, the state has 3,001 active cases, the NHM said in a bulletin.

One person each in Darrang, Kamrup and Sivasagar districts lost their lives due to the infection during the day.

The NHM said 1,347 more Covid-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of fatalities caused by coronavirus as they had other ailments too.

With detection of 303 patients against testing of 47,515 samples on Friday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 0.64 per cent for the day, the bulletin said.

The state had reported 376 coronavirus positive cases on Thursday against testing of 47,611 samples.

Out of the new cases, Kamrup Metropolitan recorded the highest at 70, followed by Jorhat (27), Sonitpur (26) and Kamrup (25).

With 6,02,466 total Covid-19 positive cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 2.55 per cent against the testing of 2,36,10,882 samples so far, the NHM said.

It said a total of 2,40,95,103 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered. This includes 1,85,10,986 first doses.

It said a total of 80,349 people were vaccinated on Friday, down from 1,10,254 shots on Thursday. PTI TR NN NN

