COVID-19: Assam logs 6,897 new cases, 15 more people die

Guwahati, Jan 21 (PTI) Assam on Friday registered over 13 per cent fall in fresh COVID-19 cases compared to the previous day, with 6,897 more people testing positive for the infection, the National Health Mission (NHM) said in a bulletin.

The state's positivity rate also decreased from 12.92 per cent on Thursday to 12.13 per cent, as 56,849 samples were tested for COVID-19.

Assam had recorded 7,929 fresh on the previous day.

With 6,84,954 total COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 2.49 per cent against total testing of 2,74,90,730 samples so far.

During the day, 15 people lost their lives to the disease - three in Kamrup Metropolitan district, two each in Barpeta, Dibrugarh and Hailakandi, and one each in Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari and Tinsukia districts.

The total number of deaths of COVID-19 infected people has gone up to 7,622, including 1,347 with co-morbidities, the NHM said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 1,561 fresh cases against 1,716 infections on the previous day. It has recorded a total of 1,47,889 infections so far.

The NHM said that the number of recoveries increased by nearly 52 per cent to 2,979 people on Friday from 1,960 on Thursday.

In Assam, 6,32,311 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered.

Currently, the state has 45,021 active cases.

The Bulletin said that a total of 1,26,086 persons were vaccinated on Friday, down from 1,40,025 shots on Thursday. Altogether 4,05,87,364 doses of vaccines have been administered. PTI TR NN NN

