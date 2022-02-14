COVID-19: Assam logs 79 new cases, 4 more die

Guwahati, Feb 13 (PTI) Assam's fresh Covid-19 cases dropped by over 54 per cent in a day with 79 more people testing positive for the infection on Sunday, while four more persons died due to the virus, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

The state's positivity rate increased to 0.83 per cent as 9,533 samples were tested for COVID-19.

Assam had recorded 172 cases against the testing of 24,647 samples on Saturday.

With 7,23,495 total COVID-19 cases in the state, the overall positivity rate stands at 2.56 per cent against total testing of 2,82,06,932 samples so far, the NHM said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 45 fresh cases against 70 infections on the previous day. It has recorded a total of 1,56,791 infections so far.

Seven new infections were recorded in Lakhimpur, five in Nagaon and three in Dibrugarh.

The four fresh fatalities were reported from Biswanath, Goalpara, Kokrajhar and Nagaon districts.

With this, the total number deaths of COVID-19 infected people has gone up to 7,952, including 1,347 with co-morbidities, the NHM said.

It said that the number of recoveries increased to 959 persons on Sunday from 700 people on the previous day. In Assam, 7,13,044 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered.

Currently, the state has a total of 2,499 active cases.

The NHM said a total of 4,24,92,613 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far. PTI TR NN NN

