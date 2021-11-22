Covid-19: Assam reports 91 new cases, one more death

Guwahati, Nov 21 (PTI) Assam on Sunday registered 91 fresh Covid-19 cases, 147 less than Saturday's figure, as the tally went up to 6,15,382, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

One more person died due to coronavirus during the day as against five on Saturday. the total number of fatalities rose to 6,072.

The lone death was reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district.

The NHM said 1,347 more Covid-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the disease as they had other ailments too.

With the detection of 91 patients against the testing of 14,759 samples on Sunday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 0.62 per cent.

The state had reported 238 coronavirus positive cases on Saturday against the testing of 37,223 samples.

Currently, the state has 1,626 active cases.

Out of the new cases, the highest of 52 was detected from Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city. The district has so far reported 1,27,392 cases of Covid-19.

During the day, 220 coronavirus patients were discharged taking the total number of cured people to 6,06,337, the NHM said.

It said a total of 3,15,72,188 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state so far. The figure includes 2,08,02,183 first doses.

Altogether 80,953 people were inoculated on Sunday. PTI TR NN NN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)