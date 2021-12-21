COVID-19: Assam reports two new deaths, 94 fresh cases

Guwahati, Dec 20 (PTI) Assam reported two deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, while 94 more persons tested positive for the infection, pushing the state’s tally to 6,19,586, the National Health Mission said.

The number of active cases currently in the state is 955 as against 982 on Sunday.

The contagion claimed two lives during the day, the same as on Sunday.

The NHM bulletin said the coronavirus death toll is now 6,149.

The current death rate in the state is 0.99 per cent while 1,347 COVID-19 patients have died due to other causes.

The number of fresh infections rose by 19 than the previous day.

The positivity rate decreased to 0.27 per cent from 0.53 per cent on Sunday.

The new cases were detected out of 34,609 tests, increasing from 14,115 tests conducted on the previous day, while the cumulative tests in the state have so far reached 2,63,32,276.

The number of patients who were cured of the disease during the day was 119, lower than the previous day's 133.

So far, 6,11,135 people have recovered from the infection and the current recovery rate was at 98.64 percent.

The cumulative beneficiaries administered the vaccines in the state thus far increased to 3,62,56,582 with 2,16,63,095 receiving the first dose and 1,45,93,487 administered the second dose. PTI DG MM MM

