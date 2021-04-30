COVID-19: Aviation Ministry Permits Telangana Govt. To Use Drones For Vaccine Delivery

In the wake of the unprecedented surge of COVID-19 pandemic and ordeals that have stemmed out of it, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Friday permitted the Telangana government to use drones for experimental delivery of vaccines within the visual line of sight. This use of drones has assented for experimental delivery of vaccines within the Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) range.

However, the ministry's statement does not mention the particular vaccine which will be a part of this experimental delivery. The Civil Aviation ministry said that it has granted a conditional exemption to the Telangana government from the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021, for "conducting experimental delivery of vaccines using drones within the visual line of sight range". Ministry took to Twitter to elaborate,

MoCA gives conditional exemption from Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021 to Govt of Telangana for conducting experimental delivery of vaccines using drones within Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) range. pic.twitter.com/ivJqkK6ink — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) April 30, 2021

This development surfaced after the Telangana government had sought this exemption from UAS Rules, 2021 for delivery of vaccines. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the conditional exemption will be subjected to the adherence to conditions mentioned in the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), for the aforementioned purpose which will last for a period of one year or until further notice.

COVID-19 tally in India

India recorded 3,86,452 new COVID-19 infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 new fatalities, as per data updated at 8 am showed.

Telangana recorded a total of 77,727 active COVID-19 cases. In the 24 hours, the State reported 7,646 fresh cases with 53 fatalities. The Telangana government on April 30 announced that it would be extending night curfew till May 8. On April 20 the government had said a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am would be imposed across the state, till May 1.

The Centre has liberalised and accelerated Phase-3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination and will be implemented from May 1 and registration for the new eligible population groups started on Wednesday.

As per Telangana Chief Minister's office, as on April 24 April, out of the 4 Crore population in Telangana, 35 lakh people have already been immunised. CM K. Chandrashekar Rao has decided to vaccinateremaining people in the State free of cost from May 1.