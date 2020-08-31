COVID-19: Ban On Scheduled International Flights To And From India Extended Till Sept 30

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in India, the ban on international commercial passenger flights to and from India has been extended till September 30. The development was announced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday. However, the restrictions do not apply to international all-cargo operation flights and flights specially approved by the DGCA.

Ban on international flights extended till September 30

The DGCA in a circular stated that the existing decision amid the pandemic has been extended till September 30. However, specifically approved flights by DGCA will be allowed for departures. In addition, the DGCA has also informed that some scheduled international flights may be approved on selective routes by the authorities on case to case basis.

Vistara To Start 'air Bubble' Flights From India

Meanwhile, Vistara has planned to commence flight operations from India to the UK, Germany, and France, based on the individual bilateral air bubbles. This came after the DGCA announced that Indians holding any type of valid visa can travel to US, Canada, UAE and the UK under the bilateral 'Air Bubbles' agreement with these countries. Moreover, Vistara has also been provided with the slots at Heathrow Airport in London. The announcement regarding flights between Delhi and London are likely to be announced in the next few days.

Vande Bharat Mission: 12 Lakh Indians return

On the other hand, over 12 lakh Indians have returned to the country after the government launched Vande Bharat Mission on May 7. The phase 5 of Vande Bharat Mission will be completed on Monday, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had stated. Phase 5 of Vande Bharat Mission included over 900 international flights being operated from 22 different countries reaching 23 airports across India, Srivastava said. The next phase of the mission is scheduled to begin from September 1.

(With PTI Inputs)