COVID-19: BBMP Aims To Fully Vaccinate 50% Of Bengaluru's Population In Next Two Months

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) hopes to vaccinate 50% of Bengaluru's population in the next two months. BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said about 18% of Bengaluru's population has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 62% has received one dose.

As the Commissioner explained, 90,000 people vaccinated in a day would be considered 1% of the eligible population. He added that it would take 45 to 60 days to administer a second dose to 50% of the eligible population.

About 1 to 1.5 lakh doses are required every day

According to Gupta, Bengaluru will require "anywhere between one lakh to 1.5 lakh doses" per day in order to reach its goal. They have spoken to government officials about increasing supply to meet demand, the BBMP's chief said. Both first and second doses of vaccines will continue to be in high demand, he said.

In other words, the number of vaccinations in a day depends both on supply as well as whether the person has completed the prescribed period of time between doses. If the individual contracts COVID-19 during this period, the 12- to 16-week Covishield and 28-day Covaxin treatment period, is extended. Additionally, he said that several people have not yet received their first dose.

Current vaccination status in Bengaluru

COVID-19 vaccine doses of 37,509 were administered in Bengaluru on Tuesday, August 3. In total, 87,27,437 doses have been administered, of which 68,92,724 have had the first dose and 18,34,713 have received the second. According to the district office, Bengaluru Urban had 477 new cases of COVID-19 as of August 3, making the total number of active cases in the district 12,28,515 as of August 3. As a result of the disease, seven more people have died, bringing the overall death toll to 15,892.