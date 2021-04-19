COVID-19 Beds In Karnataka Set To Increase Soon: State Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar

Amid an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar on April 19, said that there will be an increase in COVID-19 beds in the State. This increase in beds will be carried out shortly as 'bigger corporates' have promised to provide 50 per cent of their beds to the government-recommended COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Sudhakar reiterated that there exists no dearth of medical oxygen in the State.

While speaking to the media, he said, "Today we called a meeting with bigger corporates and they have promised they will discharge less serious patients and fulfill their commitment of providing COVID beds to the government recommended patients."

He further ascertained, "there is no dearth of oxygen but there are some logistical issues that we are sorting out. We will sort out in a couple of days. We have called a meeting under our Industry Minister, all the producers and suppliers of oxygen. We'll sort out the issue. The issue is not oxygen but there are some big hospitals that do not have plants. So logistical issue persists, how to handle that is what we are contemplating. We will somehow it."

Dr. Sudhakar appreciated Delhi's government decision to impose a weeklong lockdown in the national capital and said that it was a good decision to 'break the chain'.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has called a meeting via video conference of Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council leaders on April 20 to discuss the ongoing pandemic. Governor Vajubhai Vala is expected to attend the aforesaid virtual meeting too.

Panchayat Elections postponed due to COVID-19

In the wake of a steep rise in COVID-19 figures, the Karnataka government has postponed Zilla Panchayat and Taluq Panchayat elections until further notice. Earlier in the day, State minister KS Eshwarappa said,

"As the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing, after discussing with officials and experts, we have decided to postpone Zilla Panchayat and Taluq Panchayat elections. We are also thinking to appoint administrators in those Zilla and Taluq Panchayat."

COVID-19 tally in Karnataka

Karnataka reported 36,556 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, as the total tally rose to over 11.61 lakh since March last year. The death toll rose by 161 in the last two days. Meanwhile, Bengaluru reported a total of 24,197 cases during the weekend, active cases in the Karnataka capital rose to nearly a lakh on Sunday (97,897). About 103 people succumbed to the same on Saturday and Sunday. Other districts that reported most cases during the weekend were Mysuru (1588), Kalaburagi (1231), Bidar (828), and Tumakuru (1001). As many as 8634 people recovered from the infection in the last 48 hours.

India reported 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 fatalities and 1,44,178 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.