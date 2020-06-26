COVID-19: BJP's Amit Malviya Notes 'good News' Of 58.2% Recovery Rate As Cases Near 5 Lakh

BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya on Thursday shared a graphical chart of India's coronavirus outbreak and noted the "good news" of the recovery rate improving to 58.2% and said the outbreak would have peaked when our growth rate reaches zero. He claimed that India's COVID-19 cases fatality rate per million population is also among the lowest in the world.

The good news is that India’s recovery rate has shot up to 58.2%. Growth rate of active cases has fallen to just 2% (now doubling in 35 days). We would have peaked when our growth rate reaches zero! India’s mortality rate per million is also among one of the lowest in the world. pic.twitter.com/4DtMQQVj5l — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 26, 2020

READ | 'Despite Rising COVID-19 Cases In Delhi, Situation Under Control': CM Arvind Kejriwal

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Assam's Guwahati Under Lockdown; Total Cases At 490,401

Coronavirus outbreak

India's total COVID-19 cases rose to 4,90,401 on Friday, of which 189,463 are active while 285,636 people have recovered. 15,301 people have died thus far.

In most states, the number of recoveries is now higher than the number of active cases. With 1,47,741 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (73,780), Tamil Nadu (70,977), and Gujarat (29,520). Globally, there have been over 96.08 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. Nearly 4.9 lakh people have died so far.

READ | 'No Question Of Lockdown In Bengaluru', Says CM Yediyurappa As COVID Cases Rise In City

READ | ITBP Ready With Medical Support Staff In World's Largest COVID Care Centre At New Delhi