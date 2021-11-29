Amid concerns over the Omicron variant, India is likely to unveil a COVID-19 booster dose policy within a week's time, Maharashtra COVID Task Force member Dr.Shashank Joshi told Republic TV on November 28. The Mumbai-based endocrinologist revealed that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI) will make an announcement in this regard. According to him, the Centre was awaiting specific data after which it shall officially permit certain categories of people to take the third dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine.

Dr. Shashank Joshi remarked, "Within one week you will have an announcement of an additional dose for immunocompromised people from NTAGI and a booster policy which will be very carefully drafted. It will be in sync with equality with the second dose. But within one week only we will have an announcement for an additional dose, i.e the booster dose coming up very soon. That is very much in the mind of NTAGI and the government of India. And they have assured us that it will happen within one week. It is only pending for data on boosters from the Indian population. Because most of the data available is on the mRNA platform."

So far, the Centre has ruled out the possibility of immediately introducing the booster dose policy. Speaking to PTI on November 22, ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava said, "Administering the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all adult population and ensuring that not only India but the entire world gets vaccinated is the priority of the government for now. More so, there is no scientific evidence so far to support the need for a booster vaccine dose against COVID-19".

COVID-19 vaccination in India

At present, there are 1,05,691 active novel coronavirus cases in India whereas 3,39,98,278 patients have recovered and 4,68,554 deaths have been reported. The improvement in India's COVID-19 situation has been attributed to the rapid progress in vaccination. Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India has approved Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, and Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D.

As per sources, around 82% of India's eligible adult population has been administered at least one dose of the vaccine while nearly 43% have got jabbed twice. Uttar Pradesh leads in the number of doses administered in India followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. A total of 78,52,45,058 persons have been inoculated whereas 43,92,96,253 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.