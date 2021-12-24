In a big development, sources told Republic TV that a study to determine the necessity of introducing a booster dose policy in India is already underway. As per sources, about 3000 double vaccinated persons who have taken their last dose over 6 months ago are participating in this study conducted by the Department of Biotechnology. The participants can broadly be categorized into 4 categories- those below 40 years, those above 40 years, those who were infected with COVID-19 in the past and those with comorbidities.

1200 participants have already been given the booster dose until now, sources revealed. This assumes significance amid a growing demand from various sections of society to permit full vaccinated individuals to take the third dose of a vaccine amid the threat of Omicron variant. A day earlier, the Indian Medical Association also wrote to PM Modi seeking booster doses for the medical fraternity.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on the latest development, IMA president JA Jayalal opined, "The timeline has to be there as to when the results are going to be published. And how long are you going to wait. Omicron is fast spreading. The doubling time in India at present is 2.5 to 3 days. In this week, we are going to get more number of cases, so we cannot ignore that. Already the study has started. And I am sure within a short time, the results will be coming and the government will able to implement. At the same time, we are also insisting upon mass vaccination."

COVID-19 vaccination in India

At present, there are 77,516 active coronavirus cases in India whereas 3,42,15,977 patients have recovered and 4,79,133 deaths have been reported. The improvement in India's COVID-19 situation has been attributed to the rapid progress in vaccination. The country's vaccine drive against COVID-19 commenced on 16 January with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. This was opened up to frontline workers on 2 February while those aged above 60 and above 45 with co-morbidities became eligible for vaccination from 1 March.

While everyone aged above 45 could get vaccinated from 1 April, all adults were added to the vaccination coverage category on 1 May. In a huge achievement, India completed administering one crore coronavirus vaccine doses on 21 October. Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India has approved Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, and Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D. A total of 83,52,30,309 citizens have been inoculated whereas 57,16,77,266 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.