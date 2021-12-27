COVID-19 Booster Dose Will Be Of Same Vaccine As 1st 2 Jabs; 9-month Gap Required: Sources

In an important development, government sources told Republic TV on Monday that the COVID-19 booster dose will be of the same vaccine as the first two doses. For instance, an eligible double vaccinated person with Covishield shall be administered a 'precaution dose' of Covishield itself. This comes even as sources indicated that studies are underway to ascertain whether a fully inoculated person can take the third dose of a different vaccine.

Moreover, sources added that the 'precaution dose' can be taken only after 9 months from the time of the administration of the second dose. Also, an individual aged above 60 shall be eligible for the booster dose only if he produces a medical prescription certifying his co-morbidity. The Union Health Ministry is expected to release the detailed guidelines pertaining to the 'precaution dose' policy soon.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

At present, there are 75,841 active coronavirus cases in India whereas 3,42,37,495 patients have recovered and 4,79,997 deaths have been reported. The improvement in India's COVID-19 situation has been attributed to the rapid progress in vaccination. The country's vaccine drive against COVID-19 commenced on 16th January, with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. This was opened up to frontline workers on 2nd February while those aged above 60 and above 45 with co-morbidities became eligible for vaccination from March 1.

While everyone aged above 45 could get vaccinated from April 1, all adults were added to the vaccination coverage category on May 1. In a huge achievement, India completed administering one crore coronavirus vaccine doses on 21st October. Addressing the nation on December 25, PM Modi announced that children aged between 15 and 18 will be vaccinated from January 3. Moreover, he revealed that a 'precaution dose' of vaccine will also be administered to healthcare and frontline workers, and persons aged above 60 having co-morbidities, starting from January 10.

This came after a growing demand for the booster dose amid the Omicron threat. Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India has approved Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, and Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D. A total of 83,88,65,528 citizens have been inoculated whereas 58,21,86,515 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.