COVID-19 Booster Shots Must Be Administered To 'most Eligible Ones' Says Top Health Expert

While India crosses the 100-mark of Omicron cases and the debate over administering booster shots to people continues to prevail, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital chairperson, Dr. D.S. Rana has voted in support of the third shot of COVID-19 vaccine for people. Supporting the need to administer a booster shot for protecting the people against the new variant, Dr. Rana said that the effectiveness of the vaccines starts to fall after 6-7 months does making the people more prone to get infected.

Speaking to Republic TV, he also referred to the United States of America and the United Kingdom and said that the countries have already allowed administering the booster shot for the citizens while India needs to work harder for mandating the immunization. "We are waiting for the study results of our own country. However, it seems that India should vaccinate at least the most eligible ones including frontline workers, old people, immunocompromised people followed by those suffering from serious health conditions", he added.

He also said that the country already has an adequate amount of vaccine doses to administer booster shots, thus this will help in speeding up the vaccination coverage. Further appealing to the people to get their vaccination doses if missed, Dr. Rana said that variant has been proven to be highly transmissible and contagious.

India crosses 100 Omicron cases on December 17

In a single day rise of 24 fresh cases of the new COVID-19 variant, India has crossed the unfortunate 100-mark on Friday taking the total tally to 114 Omicron cases. The maximum number of cases are from Maharashtra with 40 infections followed by Delhi, Rajasthan, Telangana, Kerala, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

WHO warns of vaccine deficit by next year

While several developed countries including the US, UK, and other European nations have already started batting for booster programs in view of the rising cases of Omicron variant, the World Health Organisation has also warned of a major vaccine deficit by next year due to the aggressive vaccination program being carried out in these countries.

On the contrary, the global health body has also recommended administrating booster shots for those who are immunocompromised followed by more emphasis on public health measures including social distancing, wearing masks, sanitation, among others.

