COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Dose Will Be Needed If SARS-CoV-2 Gets Mutated: Bharat Biotech MD

In view of COVID-19 and the ongoing vaccination drive, on November 11, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, Dr Krishna Ella stated that people will need a COVID-19 booster dose of the vaccine if SARS-CoV-2 mutated. In addition, he validated that vaccine manufacturers are working on strategies that can be contained.

'We know how to handle situations' Bharat Biotech head

"If there is a mutated COVID-19 virus and a booster is required. What type of booster would be needed and how do we deliver it on a fast track basis. On that, we are working on various strategies that can be contained. Even if something comes, we know how to handle situations," Dr Krishna Ella told ANI.

Speaking on the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination milestone achieved by the country, Dr Krishna Ella said, "India has done an amazing job. I think that is significant and we appreciate the commitment of the government and healthcare workers. Honestly, I salute the citizens of the country and who believe in Indian science and are coming forward to take the vaccine."

Since the outset of COVID-19, India helped other countries: Dr Krishna Ella

On the export of Covaxin, Dr Ella hailed the Central government and said, "Right from the beginning of the pandemic, the Indian government has helped other countries. We are already supplying COVID-19 vaccines by the Vaccine Maitri programme and I think the government has a sincere commitment to helping other parts of the world."

Bharat Biotech set to be the first company to introduce nasal COVID-19 vaccine

Speaking about Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine candidate, he said, "We are the first company in the world to have a nasal vaccine which has gone into phase two completion. Many companies are trying and it took some time for us to understand the immunology of that. So now, we understood the immunology of the nasal, We are retesting immunology now in a different direction."

'Even if you're vaccinated', you can get COVID-19

While reiterating that donning masks will prove to be a weapon against the SARS-CoV-2 transmission, Dr Ella said, "All injectable vaccines will only prevent the hospitalisation and not the disease. The infection will happen and that is why we are recommending having a mask. Mask is mandatory because even if you're vaccinated, you will still get an infection. If everyone wears a mask, naturally the transmission will stop, We have been trying hard and ow we have figured that out," he said.