COVID-19: British Man To Return To UK After Being Discharged From Quarantine Centre In AP

A British national is all set to return to the United Kingdom after being discharged from a quarantine facility at Sri Padmavathi Nilayam in Andhra Pradesh.

Culley Clive Bryant, who was discharged on Thursday, will depart from Hyderabad and reach Ahmedabad, where he is scheduled to board the British Airways flight at 7 pm. Bryant, a geography professor, was permitted permission to return to his country by the UK embassy.

Expresses gratitude

He thanked the local administration in AP for providing excellent services during the lockdown period. Bryant was in Tirumala when the police sent him to the quarantine center at Tiruchanur. After spending three weeks at the quarantine facility, he tested negative for COVID-19 twice. Even after the quarantine period, the British national continued to stay in the facility for a few days due to the nationwide lockdown.

The District Collector and SP sent him in a cab to Hyderabad and he was given a discharge summary by Laxmi, who is in-charge at the quarantine center. Before leaving for Hyderabad, Bryant expressed his gratitude in a letter. He said that he will soon return to AP, and worship Lord Balaji. He had visited India in October last year.

AP to double the number of COVID-19 tests

In the thick of Coronavirus, the Andhra Pradesh government is gearing up to double the number of COVID-19 tests being carried out in the state. The state is planning to conduct 4,000 COVID-19 tests every day which is double the number of the present 2,100 COVID-19 tests being conducted.

According to a release by the Andhra Pradesh CMO, the decision to double the number of COVID-19 tests was announced during a meeting held by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday. CM Reddy has instructed officials to conduct rapid testing taking every Mandal as a unit in the state. He also ordered the officials to provide financial assistance to the poor returning to their homes from the quarantine facility.

(With inputs from ANI)